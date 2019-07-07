MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow third in Germany four days after breaking leg

Crutchlow (left) is ninth in the world standings

Britain's Cal Crutchlow finished third at the German Grand Prix, just four days after breaking his leg while out cycling.

Honda rider Crutchlow, 33, fractured his tibia and damaged knee ligaments in the incident on Wednesday.

He finished 7.741 seconds behind MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who won his fifth race of the season, while fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales was second.

Marquez has stretched his lead at the top of the championship to 58 points.

He is on 185 points after nine of the season's 19 races with Italian Andrea Dovizioso his closest rival on 127 points after finishing fifth in Germany.

It was also Marquez's 10th win at the Sachsenring circuit across all classes.

German Grand Prix results

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41 mins 8.276 secs

2. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +4.587secs

3. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) +7.741

4, Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) +16.577

5. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +16.669

Overall standings (after round nine of 19)

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 185 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 127

3. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 121

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 101

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 85