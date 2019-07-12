Southern 100: Founds and Walmsley win Sidecar Championship title

Driver Pete Founds and passenger Jevan Walmsley took victory by a tiny margin

Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley pipped John Holden and Lee Cain by the slimmest of margins to win a dramatic Sidecar Championship race at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

The two teams were side by side coming to the finish, but Founds and Walmsley had the edge by a tenth of a second.

Driver Founds said that he was "absolutely over the moon" after taking his first sidecar title.

Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie completed the podium in third place.

After a crash-interrupted two days, the race was run over six laps instead of the scheduled eight.

Defending champions Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes were given a 10-second penalty after they jumped the start.

But it did not matter in the end after they were forced to stop when their engine blew.

Up front, Founds and Walmsley and Holden and Cain fought a compelling battle for the lead.

The Crowe brothers Ryan and Callum delivered the crowd a home victory in the consolation race

Barely anything separated the pairs as they charged down the finishing straight, but Founds and Walmsley took it on the line.

Meanwhile, in a repeat of last year, Reeves and Wilkes beat Alan Founds and Jake Lowther in the opening sidecar event.

The race had to be re-run on Thursday after it was red flagged on the opening lap following an incident at the approach to the Ballabeg Hairpin, in which four competitors were hurt.

Two of them remain in hospital but have been described as "comfortable".

Another crash forced the Sidecar Consolation race to be cut short after two laps with Manxmen Ryan and Callum Crowe being awarded the victory.

John Lowther and Robert Child took second place ahead of Michael Russell and Tom Bryant.