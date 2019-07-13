Formula E New York E-prix race one: Grassi keep title hopes alive

Media playback is not supported on this device Championship leader Vergne crashes on final lap in New York

A dramatic last-lap crash for Jean Eric-Vergne has taken the Formula E championship until Sunday's season finale in New York.

Audi Sport's Lucas Di Grassi finished fifth to keep his championship hopes alive after starting 14th on the grid - he is now 26 points behind DS Techeetah's Vergne in the title race.

Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi won the first race of a double header weekend, taking him into contention for the championship.

New Zealand's Mitch Evans finished second and Portugal's Antonio Felix Da Costa in third.

Sebastian Buemi's win is a season first for Nissan eDams.

The Nissan eDams driver gained the three points on offer for pole position and the 25 for a race win taking him to fourth in the championship with 104 points, to Vergne's 130.

The last lap drama unfolded as Felipe Massa squeezed Vergne from the outside on a corner as the Frenchman attempted to pass the Venturi driver.

