Elfyn Evans to miss Finland rally after crash causes injury

Elfyn Evans is the son of 1996 British Rally Championship Champion Gwyndaf Evans

Rally driver Elfyn Evans will miss the next round of the World Rally Championship due to injury.

Evans, from Dolgellau, is currently fourth in the championship standings.

Evans announced the news on social media. "I'm gutted to say I will not compete at Rally Finland due to an injury sustained during a heavy landing at Rally Estonia," he wrote.

"I have to trust the advice of the experts, and turn my focus to making a full and quick recovery."