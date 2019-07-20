W Series: Kimilainen claims first win with Chadwick third

Emma Kimilainen (centre) missed two races of the all-female series through injury

Finnish driver Emma Kimilainen earned a first W Series win in the Netherlands as Britons Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick finished in the top three.

Chadwick's third place in Assen saw her extend her series lead over Dutch driver Beitske Visser, who came fourth.

The 21-year-old, appointed development driver for Formula 1 team Williams in May, has 98 points to Visser's 85.

Powell led briefly early on but ended in second as Kimilainen, who began the race in pole position, fought back.

Chadwick, who spent the entire race in third, went to the Netherlands with a 10-point title lead over Visser, with whom she will compete for the inaugural all-female W Series title at the final event at Brands Hatch in Kent on 11 August.

Spain's Marta Garcia, who won race four in Norisring, Germany, currently sits third overall on 62 points with Powell in fourth on 51.

Kimilainen had missed the previous two rounds at Zolder, Belgium, and Misano, Italy, on health grounds following a collision in the opening round at Hockenheim, Germany.

"I want to dedicate this to the doctors that helped me," she said.

"They have made an amazing job, to get me from the bottom of the bed up to here, winning a race. Incredible."