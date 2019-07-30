Classic TT: Dunlop set to aim for victory despite injury

Dunlop has secured a total of 23 wins on the Isle of Man Mountain Course

Michael Dunlop will aim to increase his tally of wins at this year's Classic TT races, despite battling injury.

The 30-year-old is signed up to lead a three-man line-up for Team Classic Suzuki.

He is set to compete on an XR69 in the Superbike Classic, alongside team-mates Danny Webb and Phil Crowe.

The Ulsterman, who took two wins at the Armoy Road Races at the weekend, is believed to have aggravated an injury suffered at the Southern 100.

Dunlop had his broken wrist put in plaster, casting doubt on his plans to compete in the Ulster Grand Prix from 7-10 August.

The Ballamoney rider has already secured 19 wins in the June event on the Isle of Man's Mountain Course, as well as four in the Classic races.

He suffered injuries including a fractured pelvis in a crash during this year's Southern 100 in the island but took victory in both Superbike races at the County Antrim meeting just 16 days later.

It will be the fourth year Kent's Webb has competed for the team, with his highest position to date a sixth place in the Superbike race in 2016.

Meanwhile, it will be the second successive year with the team for Lincolnshire's Crowe, who secured 14th position in the same race at last year's event.

The Classic TT takes place from 17-26 August.