Kris Meeke: NI driver forced out of Rally Finland after hitting rock

Meeke was a winner in Finland in 2016

Kris Meeke has been forced to retire from Saturday's action in Rally Finland after hitting a rock on a corner.

The Northern Ireland driver broke a suspension in the incident on Saturday morning.

He clipped an errant rock on a fifth-gear right-hand corner five miles into the penultimate stage of the loop on Kakaristo.

Toyota said Meeke will take no further part on Saturday but that he plans to return to action on Sunday.

The Dungannon man had been in second place, just two seconds off the lead, after the first day of racing on Friday.

Meeke's team-mate Jari-Matt Latvala, the overnight leader, also hit a rock on stage 14 on Saturday, which left him with a left-rear puncture.

He was able to bring the car to a finish but it left him in second place overall, 13.9 seconds behind leader Ott Tanak.