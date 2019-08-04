MotoGP: Marc Marquez records 50th win to extend lead in Czech Republic

Marquez recorded his sixth win of the season to move 63 points clear in the overall standings

Five-time and reigning champion Marc Marquez recorded a 50th MotoGP win and extended his overall lead with victory at the Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Having dominated qualifying, Spaniard Marquez broke clear of Italian Andrea Dovizioso to become only the fourth rider to achieve 50 premier class wins.

Australian Jack Miller took third, as Britain's Cal Crutchlow finished fifth.

A sixth win of the season for Marquez, 26, increases his advantage over Dovizioso to 63 points after 10 rounds.

The race, in Brno, had been declared wet and was subsequently reduced to 20 laps following a downpour that delayed the start by 40 minutes.

Next in the battle for the championship is the Austrian MotoGP, which takes place 9-11 August in Spielberg.

Czech Republic Grand Prix results

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 39 mins 24.430 secs

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +2.452 secs

3. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) +3.497 secs

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +4.858 secs

5. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) +6.007 secs

Overall standings (after round 10 of 19)

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 210

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 147

3. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 129

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 114

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 91