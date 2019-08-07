Elfyn Evans: Injury rules Welshman out of Rally Germany

In 2017 Elfyn Evans was the first Welshman to win Wales Rally GB

Elfyn Evans has been ruled out of Rally Germany because of a back injury, the second World Rally Championship event in a row he will have missed.

Evans missed Rally Finland earlier this month after being injured in a non-championship rally in Estonia in July.

The Germany rally, which takes place from 22-25 August, is the 10th round of the 14-race championship calendar.

"It's really frustrating to be missing rallies at a critical point in the season," said Evans on social media.

Evans, 30, sits in fourth place in the WRC Drivers' Championship standings with 78 points, but that position will now be under threat from fifth place driver Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway, who is on 71.

He added: "I need to listen to the experts and make sure the injury is fully healed - so that when I do come back, I'm at full strength with no compromises."

Evans hopes to be fit for his home race, Wales Rally GB, in October. The Dolgellau driver won the event in 2017, becoming the first Welsh driver to win the rally.