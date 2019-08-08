Ulster Grand Prix: Dunlop out of Thursday's Superbike race

From the section

Dunlop took part in practice on Thursday morning

Six-time Ulster Grand Prix winner Michael Dunlop has withdrawn from Thursday's Superbike race at Dundrod.

The 30-year-old's right arm was in a plaster before Wednesday's practice after aggravating a wrist injury at the Armoy Road Races last month.

Weeks earlier Dunlop had suffered the injury along with a host of others, including a broken pelvis, at the Southern 100.

He still intends to race in Saturday's Superbike and Superstock races.

Despite walking with the aid of a crutch, Ballymoney's Dunlop fully participated in Superbike practice.

Dunlop, who is seeking his first win at Dundrod since 2013, finished eighth on his Tyco BMW.

England's Peter Hickman topped the session, clocking 131.237 mph on his BMW.