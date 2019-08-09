W Series: Britain's Jamie Chadwick can become first champion at Brands Hatch

Jamie Chadwick has been in the top three in all five W Series races so far - winning twice, coming second once and finishing third twice

Great Britain's Jamie Chadwick says she will adopt her normal racing approach, despite having the chance to become the first W Series champion on Sunday.

Chadwick, 21, will win the title if she finishes in the top three of the final race of the season at Brands Hatch.

"I've got a 13-point lead, but it's not actually a lot and can be easily overturned as it's 25 points for a win and anything can happen," she said.

"If I drive my best and am the fastest I will win, and I'm focused on that."

This has been the first season of the six-race all-female series and Chadwick, who won the inaugural race at Hockenheim in Germany and then again in Misano in Italy, has 98 points, 13 more than Dutch driver Beitske Visser.

The champion will collect $500,000 (£400,000) and Chadwick has had success before at Brands Hatch as she won there in August 2018 to become the first female to win a British Formula 3 race.

"It's my home race and a circuit I know quite well, so hopefully I can have a strong weekend and the championship will come with that," added Chadwick.

"I'm going with the same approach as every weekend and fingers crossed we can do what we need to do."

Only Chadwick and Visser are in contention to win the title and if both drivers end on the same points total, it will be decided by who has won more races followed by second places.

Chadwick has won twice this season compared to Visser's one, but the Dutch driver has finished second on more occasions.