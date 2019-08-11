MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso beats Marc Marquez at Austrian Grand Prix

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso is second in the MotoGP standings and claimed his second win of the season

Andrea Dovizioso edged out Marc Marquez to win a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix and deny the world champion a first win at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.

Spain's Marquez claimed a record 59th pole position on his Honda with Ducati's Dovizioso qualifying third.

But the Italian passed Marquez on the final corner to win by 0.213 seconds for his second victory of 2019.

Dovizioso is now 58 points behind Marquez with eight races left. There are 25 points for a race win.

The next race is the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, 25 August.

Dovizioso overtook Marquez with nine laps to go and although the five-time champion regained the lead with three laps left, Dovizioso snatched victory at the death.

It was his first win since the season opener in Qatar in March, with Marquez having won the previous two races.

French rider Fabio Quartararo finished third after leading for the first four laps.

Austrian Grand Prix result

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 39mins 34.771secs

2. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +0.213 secs

3. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +6.117 secs

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +7.719 secs

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +8.674 secs

Overall standings (after round 11 of 19)

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 230

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 172

3. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 136

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 124

5. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 103