W Series: Britain's Jamie Chadwick becomes inaugural champion

Fourth place was enough for Jamie Chadwick to clinch the title after two wins earlier in the series

Britain's Jamie Chadwick clinched the inaugural women-only W Series with a dramatic battle in the final race at Brands Hatch.

Chadwick, 21, came fourth to beat the Netherlands' Beitske Visser by 10 points and win $500,000 (£415,000).

Fellow Briton Alice Powell won the series finale, with Finland's Emma Kimilainen second and Visser third.

Chadwick, who started from pole position, described it as the "worst race of my life".

"I felt good in the beginning and I knew I had the championship to fight for, and these guys had nothing to lose," she added.

"The pressure got to me a little bit, but I think it's going to sink in in a minute."

Chadwick led from pole until being overtaken by Powell 11 minutes into the 30-minute-plus-one-lap race.

The race came alive as Powell attacked on the inside at turn one. At turn two, Chadwick uncharacteristically dropped to third as Powell slipped through the gap to take the lead and Kimilainen followed into second.

Coming out of turn three, Visser attacked Chadwick for third place as the Briton struggled for pace, but she could not pass until two-and-a-half minutes plus one lap to go.

That secured a podium finish for Visser although fourth place was enough for Chadwick to clinch the title.

Chadwick won two races in the six-race series - in Germany and Italy - and took pole in Germany, Belgium and her home race.

She never qualified lower than third throughout, and celebrated an emotional victory in parc ferme with her family.