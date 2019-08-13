Isle of Man Classic TT: Horst Saiger set to lead off the Superbike race

Austrian racer Horst Saiger will start first on the Superbike grid for the second year running

Horst Saiger will start at the front of the grid in this year's Superbike Classic TT race on the Isle of Man.

The Austrian will once again be competing for Greenall Racing on a Kawasaki on 26 August.

It is the second year running that Saiger has been named top seed for the four-lap race on the Mountain Course.

He will be followed on the grid by reigning champion Dean Harrison, while Paul Jordan will set off in third position.

Bradford's Harrison, who also took the top step on the podium in 2017, will ride for the Silicone Engineering team on a Kawasaki.

Northern Irish racer Jordan will also compete on Kawasaki machinery for the Mistral Racing team.

Midlands rider Michael Rutter, who has tasted victory nine times on the Mountain Course during his career, including two Classic TT wins, will set off in fourth on a Yamaha for Team Winfield.

Bournemouth's James Hillier, who will compete for the Oxford Racing Ducati/Louigi Moto team for the third year running, has been seeded in fifth position.

Michael Dunlop, who was hampered by injury at last week's Ulster Grand Prix, will start sixth for Team Classic Suzuki.

The Northern Irishman, who has clocked up 19 wins in the TT alongside four in the Classic TT races, will make his return to the event this year after sitting out the 2018 races.