Danny Kent: MV Agusta release rider after criminal conviction

Danny Kent
Danny Kent won the Moto3 world title in 2015

MV Agusta have released rider Danny Kent following his conviction for possessing a knife in a public place.

The former Moto3 world champion, 25, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Thursday.

"As of immediate effect, the team has parted ways with Danny due to a recent conviction," said a post on Twitter.

Gino Rea will ride for the team at this weekend's round of the British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park.

