Danny Kent: MV Agusta release rider after criminal conviction
- From the section Motorsport
MV Agusta have released rider Danny Kent following his conviction for possessing a knife in a public place.
The former Moto3 world champion, 25, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Thursday.
"As of immediate effect, the team has parted ways with Danny due to a recent conviction," said a post on Twitter.
Gino Rea will ride for the team at this weekend's round of the British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park.