Pocono Raceway: Robert Wickens calls for IndyCar to stop racing at Pennsylvania track

Media playback is not supported on this device Five-car collision at Pocono Raceway causes IndyCar chaos

Robert Wickens - who was paralysed in a crash last year - has called for IndyCar to stop racing at Pennsylvania-based track Pocono Raceway after another crash at the venue.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist was hospitalised following a five-car collision on Sunday.

Canadian Wickens, 30, was paralysed from the waist down in August 2018.

"It's just a toxic relationship and maybe it's time to consider a divorce," Wickens said on Twitter.

In 2015, British driver Justin Wilson died at Pocono from a head injury after being struck by debris.

Sunday's crash took place on the first lap of the 500-mile race, which was shortened because of lightning and poor weather conditions.

"How many times do we have to go through the same situation before we can all accept that an IndyCar should not race at Pocono," Wickens, who hopes to recover from his injuries and walk again, added.

"I'm very relieved (to my knowledge) that everyone is okay from that scary crash."

IndyCar driver Sage Karam said the "answer is clear that we should not be here".

"I don't want people to think I dislike Pocono," he said on Twitter. "I think it's a great track - it's just not meant for IndyCars.

"We need to be smart and move on and go to tracks that fit these cars. I love oval racing and want it in IndyCar. I just simply don't love IndyCar at Pocono."

Australian Will Power won the race for his 36th career victory.