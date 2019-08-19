Isle of Man Classic TT: Qualifying to go ahead after practice cancelled

The opening sessions of the Classic TT were cancelled due to bad weather and a lack of marshals

Qualifying for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix will go ahead on Monday evening, organisers have confirmed.

Poor weather conditions and a shortage of marshals forced organisers to cancel the opening practice sessions.

Saturday's practice was stopped after just one speed-controlled lap for newcomers due to rain on the course.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson later decided to cancel Sunday's session as they were at least 80 marshals "short of the manning levels required".

Thompson said they wanted to "concentrate on getting marshal numbers in place for Monday night".

On Monday afternoon, Thompson confirmed that marshal numbers "look good" for the first qualifying session.

Roads are due to close at 18:00 BST on Monday evening with the first bikes set to depart from Glencrutchery Road 20 minutes later.

Laps are scheduled for all Classic TT four categories as well as the Manx Grand Prix senior, junior, lightweight and ultra-lightweight categories.