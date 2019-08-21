Classic TT qualifying disrupted by bad weather again

Bad weather has meant limited running for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix riders

Isle of Man Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix competitors have been frustrated once again with Wednesday evening's qualifying cancelled because of rain.

Organisers have confirmed that they will run an additional qualifying session on Thursday afternoon.

Bad weather has disrupted the event since it began last Saturday.

There has been some action and Bruce Anstey made a spectacular return to the mountain course following two years of illness.

Anstey was the fastest in the lightweight class on Monday evening, averaging 116.28mph on the 37.7-mile course.

After just one controlled speed lap on Saturday and the subsequent cancellation of Sunday's session, Monday was the first opportunity for many to ride the course on closed roads.

However, it was called to an early end following the crash of Mark Herbertson at the Black Hut.

Roads were closed on Tuesday but no riders set off from Glencrutchery Road when rain began falling shortly before the session was due to start.

Organisers planned to use last Sunday for an additional practice run but announced it would not go ahead because of a shortage of marshals.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson has made an appeal for more marshals to sign up for Thursday.

It is the second time this year organisers have had to battle the elements after weather disrupted much of the TT in June.

A dearth of practice sessions forced organisers to delay the start of racing from Saturday to Sunday to hold additional qualifying runs.