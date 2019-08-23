Classic TT: John McGuinness fastest in Senior qualifying

John McGuinness beat Jamie Coward in the Senior Classic TT qualifying

John McGuinness was on strong form as he went quickest in the Senior Classic TT qualifying on the Isle of Man.

McGuinness, 47, set an average pace of 109.56mph on his Paton, putting him ahead of Jamie Coward [107.16mph].

Bruce Anstey was fastest in the lightweight [116.99mph] ahead of Dean Harrison, who was also top of the class in the Superbike [124.56mph].

Meanwhile Dominic Herbertson led the junior category with an average of 100.74mph.

Friday afternoon's run was the first full session of the event after poor weather conditions prevented competitors from going out, though it was delayed by more than an hour owing to fog on the mountain road.

Prior to the session, Monday evening had been the only opportunity for competitors to take on the mountain course at full speed.

After arriving on Tuesday, Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop went out on his Suzuki for the first time this week and completed just one lap before returning to the pit lane.

He was fourth quickest in the Superbike class with an average speed of 119.89mph, with Horst Saiger [121.64mph] and Conor Cummins [120.56] in second and third respectively.

The Manx Grand Prix competitors also got out with Dave Butler setting a 111.05mph average to go fastest in the Lightweight and Daniel Ingham averaging 104.16mph to top the timings in the Ultra Lightweight.

Weather permitting, a second practice session will be held on Friday evening with racing due to begin on Saturday.