Rally Germany: Meeke sitting fourth after Friday's stages

Kris Meeke had two accidents at the last WRC round in Finland and now sits seventh in the standings

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke is in fourth place after Friday's stages at Rally Germany.

Meeke had a steady day on the German asphalt and is 3.5 seconds off the Citroen of Sebastien Ogier in third.

His Toyota team-mate Ott Tanak leads the rally by three seconds after seven stages, ahead of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville.

"I've enjoyed my day and I'm happy to be close to a podium position overnight," said Meeke.

Hyundai's Dani Sordo had been challenging Meeke for fourth but fell out of contention with gearbox issue on the final stage.

The third Toyota of Jari-Matti Latvala is fifth, just ahead of Hyundai driver Andreas Mikkelsen.

"I had a decent morning, just a little overshoot here and there, and this afternoon was good in the vineyard stages," added 40-year-old Meeke.

"Unfortunately, on the last stage of the loop I seemed to be missing something and we lost a lot of time on both runs. There's a long way to go, today was just the starter.

"Tomorrow will be a big day, especially the afternoon and Panzerplatte, as it looked exceptionally rough on the recce. We just need to keep driving to our rhythm."