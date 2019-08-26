Chris Ingram: 'I want to be the first British ERC winner in 50 years'

Chris Ingram has been rallying for 10 years and is aiming to become the first British driver in 50 years to win the European Rally Championship

"I feel like this is my biggest opportunity to make something of myself in life and I've put absolutely everything towards this.

Chris Ingram is certainly determined.

The 25-year-old is aiming for a piece of motorsport history as he bids to become the first British driver to win the European Rally Championship in 50 years.

And this season, Ingram has been fighting against the odds to make his dream happen.

A sponsor pulling out on the eve of his 2020 campaign left Ingram "high and dry", with the Manchester driver building the funds to drive on a rally-by-rally basis.

Then, after 220 flat out kilometres at the Barum Czech Rally Zlín, he missed out on the Junior ERC title, and its £100,000 prize fund by just 0.3 seconds.

In any setting that's the smallest of margins, but in rallying terms, with so many variables, it's miniscule.

"It was probably the best performance of my life," said the Toksport WRT driver. "To lose out by 0.3 seconds after three days rallying is just absolutely mental.

"But then we were up against the Czech Federation backed driver on the Czech Federation backed rally, so it was always going to be tough.

"I'd been on the absolute limit throughout the final stage and when I got to the end and saw the margin it was gutting."

I want to make history

Ingram leads the ERC standings by one point over Alexey Lukyanuk with two rounds remaining in Cyprus and Hungary

However, despite missing out on the Junior title, Ingram's podium finish in the rally moved him to the top of the overall ERC standings with two rounds to go, and to the brink of history.

"It was a very bittersweet moment," admits Ingram, "There was the pain of missing out on the title itself but the financial backing that would have given us would have been huge.

"Having that prize money would have enabled us to complete the season, full stop.

"But we soon realised we were in the lead of the overall championship. Now we're there we have to put everything into completing the rest of the season.

"My team have been incredibly supportive and have been doing all they can to keep us going. I wouldn't be rallying without them.

"I owe them an awful lot but they want me to be a European champion and I want to make history so hopefully I can pay them back that way."

'It's made me a stronger person'

With the financial struggles on top of the pressures of competing at the top of his sport, Ingram admits this season has been "extremely tough" on his mental health.

"I've always had the pressure that this could be taken away so easily, and when you add that I'm so passionate about it, it's had a massive effect on me," he added.

"It has taken a massive toll on me mentally. I can't just go into it and not care about the outcome.

"It's made me so anxious about everything because I can't let this slip away.

Ingram and co-drive Ross Whittock have been on the podium in three of the six ERC rounds this season

"It has been difficult, I'm not going to hide that, but it's making me a stronger person and a stronger driver.

"To make that bit of history would be a lifetime ambition. Every single morning when I wake up I think of that.

"I think I started to show moments of the real me again during the last rally, and I'm proud we gave the local drivers an amazing fight despite not being able to risk anything with both titles and my career on the line.

"That's been very hard to manage but I think we've done a good job so far coping with everything that has been going on."

Back the Brits

Ingram got into the sport through his father, and first took up rallying on closed forest events when he was just 15 year old.

"My ambition has always been to bring rallying back into the mainstream and bring it back to the public," he added.

"It's everything I've ever worked for and I'll never give up on trying to make that happen.

"I first went to a rally at the age of 10 in the forests in Yorkshire and it's been my life ever since.

"When I was sitting in a car back when I first started out I never thought I would be leading a European championship with two rounds to go.

"I used to play with little toy rally cars and pretend one car was me. It was always my dream and now it's a reality for me."

Colin McRae and Richard Burns are the only British drivers to win the World Rally Championship

"We're on the verge of being the first British driver to win the European championship in 50 years which could be an accolade to give rallying a massive boost in the UK.

"I'd like to think the sport in the UK would get behind us and help make it happen because it's a massive opportunity for the whole of British rallying.

"I think the next step after this the World Rally Championship and WRC2. That's always been the plan in the back of my mind.

"That again adds pressure and stress, but I've got my ways of dealing with it now. I know I can go out and win that title to make that leap, one million percent."