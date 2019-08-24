Chris Swallow: New Zealand rider dies after crash in Classic TT

Chris Swallow was runner-up in the 350cc and 500cc races at the 2012 Classic Manx Grand Prix

New Zealand rider Chris Swallow has died following an accident during the Classic TT race on the Isle of Man.

The 37-year-old from Wellington, who was an experienced competitor, crashed at the Ballaugh Bridge section of the course on Saturday.

Swallow made his debut in the 2007 Manx Grand Prix and was a regular competitor in the Classic TT races.

He earned two runner-up spots places in the 2012 Classic Manx GP and was fourth in last year's Senior Classic TT race.

"The Manx Motor Cycle Club wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Chris's family including his father Bill and his wife Jen and children," the club said.