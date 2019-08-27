Manx Grand Prix: Pierre-Yves Bian claims victory in Newcomers race

Pierre-Yves Bian was quickest in qualifying at the Manx Grand Prix

Pierre-Yves Bian stormed to victory in the Newcomers A race at the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man.

Frenchman Bian, 27, took an early lead and never looked like relinquishing it as he went on to beat Samuel Mousley by 16 seconds in the four-lap race.

Mark Kirkby dominated the Newcomers B event and won by six minutes over Robert Cairns.

Meanwhile in the C race, Andy Jackson finished more than a minute ahead of Adrian Skaife to take the win.

The three Newcomers competitions, which are raced concurrently, had originally been scheduled for Monday but were delayed because of fog on the course.

Racing started later than planned on Tuesday after organisers had to remove a parked car from the course in Kirk Michael.

Bian was first off the line after setting the fastest time in qualifying and remain out front for the full distance.

The Frenchman had a 23-second gap as he completed his first lap, averaging 116.16mph around the 37.7-mile course.

Mousley closed the gap significantly and set the fastest lap of 116.19mph but it wasn't enough to overhaul the deficit.

Behind them, Alun Brooks won the battle for third place ahead of Michael Mace.