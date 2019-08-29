Nathan Harrison wins for the second time at Manx GP

Nathan Harrison took the lead on the third lap and won by 17 seconds.

Nathan Harrison romped to victory in the Senior race at the Manx Grand Prix, taking his second win of the week.

Home rider Harrison came back from a 7.7-second deficit to win the showpiece event by 17 seconds over Stephen Parsons.

The 21-year-old, who won the Junior race on Wednesday, was the only rider to break the 122mph average.

Brad Vicars made the podium for just the second time at the Manx Grand Prix as he finished in third.

After winning both of the Lightweight races in a dominant fashion, James Hind made another quick start in the Senior.

However, his race was cut short when the mechanical problem that forced him to stop in the Junior race resurfaced.

While Hind tried to find his way back from Ballaugh Bridge to the Grandstand, Parsons moved into the lead.

Nathan Harrison won two races at the 2019 Manx Grand Prix

The 25-year-old built up an advantage of almost eight seconds over Harrison midway around the second lap.

Harrison pulled back some time over the mountain road before coming in for his pit stop.

He avoided falling foul of the pit lane speed limit, after breaking it in the Junior race, and a quick effort from his crew saw him reduce his deficit to under a second.

By the time he reached the Ramsey hairpin for the third time the Manxman had taken the lead and he did not look back after that.