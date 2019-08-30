Elfyn Evans: Injured M-Sport Ford driver set for Wales Rally GB return

Elfyn Evans has been forced to miss three rounds of the World Rally Championship

Elfyn Evans will return to action in time for the British leg of the World Rally Championship on 3-6 October.

The M-Sport Ford driver missed the Finland and Germany legs after injuring his back and has also been ruled out of the Rally Turkey on 12-15 September.

But specialists have given the 30-year-old Welshman the all-clear to compete on home soil at the Wales Rally GB.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel again," said Evans.

"However, it's important that I'm 100% before coming back, so I won't be in Turkey, but our plan is to get behind the wheel again at Wales Rally GB.

"I'm now fully focussed on my training and rehab and working with experts to ensure I'm at full strength when I step inside the car again."

Evans, from Dolgellau, is the only Welsh driver to win Wales Rally GB, taking the victory in 2017.

His injury absence, caused by a heavy landing at last month's non-Championship Shell Helix Rally Estonia - has seen Evans drop from fourth to sixth in the drivers' standings.