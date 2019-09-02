Manx GP: Rodger Wibberley awarded Spirit of the Manx

Rodger Wibberly crossed the line for the final time in this year's Senior Manx GP

A veteran Manx Grand Prix racer said he was "really pleased" to receive this year's Spirit of the Manx award.

Rodger Wibberley, 49, announced his retirement from racing on the Isle of Man at this year's event.

The Manx Grand Prix Riders Association (MGPRA) said the Huddersfield racer was "a true sportsman" who "put a lot back into the event".

The award is given to a racer who "shows true spirit and pushes themselves to achieve".

Crossing the finishing line on the Mountain Course for the final time was a "really emotional" experience, Wibberley said, but he will now "enjoy watching the racing rather than taking part".

He first competed in the Manx GP in 2002 and has achieved 24 top-50 finishes in the event, with his highest results coming in the 2018 Lightweight races where he secured two 12th positions.

MGPRA chairman John McBride said he had been "very helpful to other riders, especially the newcomers".

For the past three years, Wibberley has helped to guide those due to take part in the event for the first time around the course prior to racing.

He performs the same service at the Olivers Mount circuit in Scarborough, where he will race for the final time on 28-29 September.

The Spirit of the Manx was first awarded in 2005 and was re-named the John Goodall Spirit of the Manx following the long-time competitor's death in a crash in 2008.

This year's Manx GP saw record-breaking racing from Lincolnshire's James Hind, who took victory in both Lightweight races, smashing the lap record twice in the process.

Manx man Nathan Harrison took also enjoyed a double triumph, winning both the Junior and the Senior races.