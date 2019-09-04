British Rally Championship: Ulster Rally retains 2020 calendar slot

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean (right) and co-driver Keaton Williams won the Junior BRC title with victory on the Ulster Rally

The Ulster Rally has been confirmed on six-round British Rally Championship calendar for 2020.

The season will get underway with the Cambrian Rally on 8 February before travelling to West Cork in March.

Trips to Clacton-on-Sea and Ypres follow, with the Ulster and Galloway Hills rallies rounding out the year.

Both the West Cork and Ulster events will be paired with the Irish Tarmac Championship.

"Our calendar allows competitors to compete on some iconic stages against some of the best drivers in the world," said BRC Championship Manager Iain Campbell.

"We go head-to-head with the Irish Tarmac Championship on two occasions and also with the Belgian Championship - lifting the pace of everyone in the process."

The championship is set to launch a new BRC Academy Trophy for 2020, with the aim of offering drivers under the age of 25 the platform to move into the Junior World Rally Championship.

A €60,000 prize will also be awarded to the top Junior BRC driver next year to put towards a drive in the Junior WRC class.