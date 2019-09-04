Anthoine Hubert: Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa moved to intensive care in UK

Juan Manuel Correa was signed as Alfa Romeo Racing's development driver for the 2019 season

Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa - injured in the accident that killed French driver Anthoine Hubert last Saturday - has been moved to intensive care in Britain.

Correa, 20, suffered a spinal injury and broken legs during the support race for the Belgian Formula 1 race.

The American subsequently underwent a four-hour operation in Liege.

"He will continue his recovery in the care of a specialist team," said a statement from his Sauber Junior team.

Hubert, who was 22, suffered a huge impact from Correa's car, which was travelling at about 170mph, at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The Frenchman was taken to the medical centre following the incident, and died shortly after.