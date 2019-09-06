Jack Young: Belfast teenager named BRDC Rising Star

Jack Young has won twice on Formula 1 weekends at Paul Ricard and Hockenheim

Belfast driver Jack Young has been named a British Racing Drivers' Club Rising Star.

The teenager was selected for the prestigious accolade after an interview at Silverstone on Friday.

Young is second in the UK Renault Clio Cup standings, which supports the British Touring Car Championship, and is six points behind leader Max Coates.

He dominated the Formula 1-supporting Clio Cup races at Paul Ricard and Hockenheim in an impressive year.

"It is unbelievable to have the endorsement of such a prestigious club," said the 18-year-old.

"It's only my first full season of racing and I hope to represent them well."

Junior British Rally Championship front-runner William Creighton has also been nominated for the Billy Coleman award.

He joins fellow Northern Irishman Josh McErlean in the running for the main prize, which is awarded to the top young rally driver in Ireland.

The winner of the Motorsport Ireland award will €100,000 worth of support to contest rallies nationally and internationally in 2020.