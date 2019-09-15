British Rally Championship: Welshman Edwards defends title

Matt Edwards saw off fellow Welshman Tom Cave's challenge to defend his British Rally Championship title.

Cave and co-driver Dale Bowen won all eight stages of the final event in the series, the Galloway Hills Rally.

But Edwards needed only to finish in the top seven to secure victory.

He and co-driver Patrick Walsh finished third overall in Scotland, as Edwards became the first driver since Keith Cronin in 2009-10 to win successive British crowns.

Edwards said: "I went into the last stage just wanting it to be over and it was a tough event for us to drive, as we had to make sure we got to that finish line.

"M-Sport, Patrick and the whole team have made it all perfect for me and to have everything come together again is really sweet.

Cave said: "We had a really good day in the car, clean sweep of stage wins and we came out fighting, which is what we had to do to try and win the Championship and take the fight to Matt."