BTCC: Turkington's championship lead cut to 10 after dramatic Knockhill round

Colin Turkington had an eventful day at Knockhill

Colin Turkington's British Touring Car Championship lead is down to 10 points after a dramatic round at Knockhill.

Turkington, 30 points ahead going into Knockhill, was fourth in race one but was knocked out of contention in race two by Rory Butcher while lying third.

But his main title rival Andrew Jordan was shunted out early in race three and Turkington battled his way up from 19th to finish in 10th spot.

Carrickfergus man Chris Smiley earned sixth, 11th and fourth-place finishes.

Jordan's victory in race two saw him move to within four points of team-mate Turkington after the defending champion's misfortune.

Turkington made clear his unhappiness after the race two incident.

"We have new driving standards in force for this season but it was clear to see that wasn't on," he told the BTCC website.

However, Turkington regrouped as he produced a stirring move up the field in race three to clinch six championship points to increase his advantage over Jordan.

But the championship race has tightened following the weekend action with Dan Cammish also now only 11 points adrift of Turkington.

Josh Cook is 30 points behind Turkington and Butcher in fifth spot - 41 adrift of the Portadown man.

Butcher won race one ahead of Jordan and Cammish with Jordan, Cammish and Butcher filling the podium positions in race two amid Turkington's mishap.

Jake Hill earned his maiden championship win in race three as he came in ahead of Josh Cook and Adam Morgan, with Smiley in fourth.