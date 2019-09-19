Adrian Newey: Formula 1 designer to join Extreme E

Extreme E aims to highlight climate change in five remote locations

Acclaimed Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey will head a team in Extreme E, the 'environment-focused' race series.

The 60-year-old will be the 'lead visionary' for the Veloce team when the series begins in February 2021.

Newey is Red Bull Racing's chief technical officer, designing the cars that powered Sebastian Vettel to four F1 world titles between 2010 and 2013.

Extreme E will see 12 teams and drivers go head-to-head in fully-electric 4x4 SUV cars.

The series recently named Greenland as one of its five race locations.

Newey said: "The series is an exceptional platform for drawing attention to the Earth's environmental challenges and driving change."

The Englishman designed championship-winning cars for Williams and McLaren in the 1990s,

Alongside Newey, Veloce, who are associated with the Veloce Esports organisation, have named the designer's son Harrison Newey and two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne as two of the five co-founders.

Vergne said: "For me, it was clear I had to be involved since I first saw the concept. Together with my other co-founders, we have worked incredibly hard to make this happen. We plan to be disruptive in our approach as we drive awareness of climate change."

Extreme E was founded by Formula E chairman Alejandro Agag to highlight climate change in five remote locations: the desert, the Arctic, the rainforest, the Himalayas and an island in the Indian Ocean.

Environmental experts from Cambridge University will join Extreme E to conduct research and restore areas already damaged by climate change.

The Extreme E driver programme was announced last week, with British drivers Jamie Chadwick and Katherine Legge named in it.

Veloce join Formula E associated teams Venturi, ABT, and HWA, as the first confirmed outfits.