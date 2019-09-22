MotoGP: Marc Marquez on brink of sixth title with Aragon Grand Prix victory

Spain's Marc Marquez is on the verge of his fourth successive world title

Spain's Marc Marquez dominated the Aragon Grand Prix from pole to close in on a sixth MotoGP world title.

The 26-year-old Honda rider can clinch the championship with victory at the Thailand Grand Prix on 6 October.

Reigning champion Marquez is 98 points clear of Italy's Andrea Dovizioso in the standings.

"I was sure I had the right strategy to push from the start and keep the gap, it looked easy but it was hard because Dovizioso never gives up," he said.

Aragon MotoGP results

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda): 41 mins 57.2secs

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +4.836secs

3. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati-Pramac) +5.430secs

4. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +5.811secs

5. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha-SRT) +8.924secs

6. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda-LCR) +10.390secs

7. Aleix Espargaro (Ita/Aprilia) +10.441secs

8. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +23.623secs

9. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +27.998secs

10. Takaaki Nagakami (Jpn/Honda-LCR) +31.242secs

Championship standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 300 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 202

3. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 156

4. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 155

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 147

6. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 137

7. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha-SRT) 123

8. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati-Pramac) 117

9. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda-LCR) 98

10. Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Yamaha-SRT) 8