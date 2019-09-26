Dan Harper: NI teenager on brink of Carrera Cup GB title

18-year-old Dan Harper is on the brink of clinching his first British title in the Carrera Cup

Northern Ireland teenager Dan Harper is poised to win the Porsche Carrera Cup GB title this weekend at Silverstone.

Harper has dominated the series this season and needs one sixth place finish from the final two rounds to wrap up the title.

The Hillsborough driver has won seven races this year and leads Lewis Plato by 44 points.

He would join Belfast's Charlie Eastwood, who won the title in 2017, as a Carrera Cup champion.

Donegal's Damien Faulkner won back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006.

"I'm looking forward to going back to Silverstone," said the 18-year-old, "It's a very good circuit for the team and we scored a 1-2-3 in the second race last year.

"I think we'll have another good weekend and the pace has been strong this year no matter where we have gone.

"I'd like to think that we'll be up at the front fighting for the podium."

Harper, who is in his second year as a Porsche Junior driver, has failed to finish outside the top six this season as the series closes out with four races remaining at Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

"We have a good points gap at the minute, so if it all goes to plan then we could win the championship," added Harper, "It's hard not to be excited.

"The title is in the back of my head now, but my approach will be no different heading into Silverstone.

"Whatever I'm doing seems to be working this year, so we'll go out and plan to win races.

"If we can then that's brilliant, and if not then the points are the important thing so we can settle for that if we need to."