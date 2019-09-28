Juan Manuel Correa: Formula 2 driver 'fully conscious' but faces complex surgery

Juan Manuel Correa was signed as Alfa Romeo Racing's development driver for the 2019 season

Severely injured Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa will have surgery to try to save his lower right leg.

The Ecuadorian suffered spinal injuries and two broken legs in the accident that killed Anthoine Hubert at the Belgian Grand Prix meeting in August.

He had a four-hour operation in Liege shortly after the crash but is now fully conscious in a London hospital.

A statement said: "Sunday's surgery will be crucial in determining Juan Manuel's future."

After being transferred to the London hospital and placed in an induced coma, Correa was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Doctors say he has physically improved, but the main objective is to prepare him for surgery on his right leg, which will allow medical experts to determine the level of damage to his tibia, ankle and foot.

The statement released by motorsport governing body the FIA said: "Juan Manuel is now fully conscious, and his lungs have recovered much faster than anticipated."

It is understood the 20-year-old chose not to have right foot reconstructive amputation, and to proceed with the surgery knowing the challenges involved.

"The injuries that Juan Manuel sustained are severe, and the surgery procedure is very complex," the statement added.

"Doctors will have, for the first time since the accident, complete access to the wounds on his lower right leg.

"They will save what can be saved and remove what needs to be removed in order to rebuild his right lower leg to the best possible condition."

The surgery will take place in a London hospital that specialises in orthopedic surgeries as the focus shifts from his lungs to his lower body extremities.

Hubert, who was 22, suffered a huge impact from Correa's car, which was travelling at about 170mph, at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Hubert was taken to the medical centre following the incident and died shortly after.