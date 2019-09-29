Dan Harper: NI teenager wins Carrera Cup GB title after Silverstone seventh spot

Dan Harper held his nerve to secure the Carrera Cup GB title at a soaking Silverstone

Northern Ireland teenager Dan Harper has won the Porsche Carrera Cup GB title at a soaking Silverstone.

Harper, needing to finish seventh or higher to win the title, started from pole but slipped down the order on the wet track while on slick tyres.

But the 18-year-old fought back as the track dried, reaching the seventh place he needed with five laps to go.

He joins Belfast's Charlie Eastwood as a Carrera Cup title winner, who triumphed in 2017.

In a wet/dry race, Harper, along with title rival Josh Webster, dropped down the order on slick tyres, but as the track dried the Hillsborough driver was able to pick off cars who started on wets.

Harper and Webster traded positions several times as the track dried, with the JTR driver eventually making a decisive move on lap 18.

He then set his sights on Lee Frost and passed the Englishman on lap 23, putting Harper in the position he needed to clinch the title.

"I could see the big screen and I could work out what position I was," Harper told ITV Sport after his title triumph.

"We've done it finally, and it's great to clinch the title.

"The pressure was on at the stat of the year, my second as a Porsche Junior, and thankfully I've done it.

"The team have given me a car worth of winning and it was down to me to do the job."

The BRDC Rising Star clinched the title with three races to spare.