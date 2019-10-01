Dan Harper: 'Everything just clicked' in title-winning season

Team JTR presented Dan Harper with a special gold livery after he won the Porsche Carrera Cup championship in race one at Silverstone

Northern Ireland teenager Dan Harper says "it hasn't sunk in" after becoming the youngest champion in Porsche Carrera Cup GB history.

The 18-year-old beat Josh Webster's previous record by nearly two years as he secured the title at Silverstone with three races to spare.

Harper has dominated the Carrera Cup this year, winning seven of the 14 races.

"It was unreal and a very special moment," said Harper on his success.

Needing a seventh-place finish to win the title in race one at Silverstone, the Hillsborough driver put his JTR machine on pole position ahead of rivals George Gamble and Josh Webster.

However, a rain shower before the start of the race put a spanner in the works, with the 23-car grid split between wet and slick tyres.

"In Friday practice the rain dried away in 10 minutes so we were expecting something similar," added Harper.

"However this time it didn't so we were stuck on the wrong tyres for most of the race.

"It was annoying not being able to go off and take the lead, control the race and win the title that way.

Harper has dominated the Porsche Carrera Cup in 2019

"George came steaming through on his wet tyres, and I was down to ninth or tenth by this point, which meant we wouldn't have wrapped it up in that race."

"Eventually it did start to dry and bit and we could make up some ground.

"When I made the move into seventh place I was looking at the big screens trying to figure out where I was and if it was enough to win it.

"I could have eased off and waited until race two, but I wanted to get the job done as early as possible and enjoy it.

"Seeing the guys when I crossed the line was amazing and when they held out the 'P1' board I knew I had done it."

Champion's Gold

A maiden British title is big enough achievement for Harper, who only received his A-Level results in August, but he also had some special support in the paddock.

"It was really nice to have my Granny and Granda there for the first time," added Harper, "That made it very special, and today is my Granda's 81st birthday so it was class to win it with them there.

"I was holding it together until I came back into the pitlane, but then I noticed my Dad crying and that set me off.

"He's always been the emotional one, even when I was karting. I can't thank him enough for everything."

Stan Harper, Dan's father, celebrates in the pit lane after the race

To celebrate Harper's success, his Team JTR produced a special gold livery for the second race of the day, in which the Porsche Junior driver finished fourth.

"I was having lunch and went go back to the team, but Dad told me there was a surprise," said Harper.

"I thought it would be 10 minutes or so, but I was kept away for a good hour and a half.

"I wasn't even allowed to walk past the garage areas, so was just doing anything to kill the time.

"I finally got a phone call from my Dad telling me to come on over.

'That was pretty cool and a nice touch from the team."

On the up

In his second year as a Porsche Junior driver, Harper dominated the series and has won half the races available, also taking six pole positions from the seven rounds.

"Everything has just clicked this year," said Harper, "It was a matter of making less mistakes than last year and the team have done an amazing job this year.

"It's nice knowing a bit of the pressure is off, but we still have the teams' championship to wrap up at Brands Hatch, so I can't switch off.

"I still want to go out and put the car on pole, then win to go out of the championship in style."

Harper has qualified on pole position for six of the seven rounds this season

Unsurprisingly after winning the championship in such dominant fashion, Harper has a plenty of suitors in line for his services next year.

"I've been talking to a few teams about next season," added Harper, who says the Formula 1-supporting Porsche Supercup is a potential next step.

"I've got a Porsche Supercup Shootout in November, which hopefully I can do well in and impress some people.

"Hopefully winning the Carrera Cup can help me out too and open some doors.

"I'll just keep plugging on and we'll see what happens."