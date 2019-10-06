Marc Marquez wins sixth MotoGP title with Thailand victory

Marc Marquez has won his sixth MotoGP world title - and his fourth in a row - after victory in Thailand on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who was taken to hospital after a crash in practice at Chang circuit in Buriram, sealed his latest crown with four races to spare.

The Spaniard had to win at least two points more than closest rival Andrea Dovizioso - and did so as the Italian finished fourth.

Fabio Quartararo was second, with Maverick Vinales in third.

More to follow.