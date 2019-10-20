TCR UK: James Turkington wins maiden British title

James Turkington and older brother Colin won the championship in the UK's two biggest saloon car series

James Turkington has won his maiden TCR UK title after edging out Lewis Kent at Donington Park.

Turkington, younger brother of four-time British Touring Car champion Colin, had a 19-point advantage heading into the final weekend.

Kent outscored Turkington in qualifying and Sunday's two races, but the Northern Irishman held on to win the title by two points.

His success comes one week after Colin won his fourth BTCC title for Team BMW.

The TCR UK series is paired with the Touring Car trophy, for old British and World Touring Cars, and Turkington took one overall victory and three TCR class wins this season.

At the Leicestershire circuit, Kent took three points out of the 26-year-old's advantage in qualifying and reduced the Portadown native's lead further to 11 going into the final race with a third-place finish, while Turkington was only in eighth.

Ciceley Motorsport driver Turkington finished seventh overall in the second race, and crucially fourth in class, which secured him the title by two points.

Turkington has added two his two Ford Zetec and two NI Saloon Car titles, and his success means that the brothers have won the UK's two leading tin-top championships.

"I knew what I had to do so I kept a level head," said Turkington after his win.

"I'm absolutely delighted. The team have done an awesome job and the outcome has been mega."