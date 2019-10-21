W Series: Britain's Jamie Chadwick to defend her title in 2020 Season

Jamie Chadwick was joined by her family after clinching the inaugural W Series title in August

Britain's Jamie Chadwick will return to the female-only W Series to defend her title in 2020.

W Series drivers will be able to earn points towards the 'super licence' drivers require to race in Formula 1.

Chadwick, 21 - a development driver for the Williams F1 team - was the W Series' inaugural winner in August, claiming the $500,000 (£385,000) prize.

The 2020 season includes the drivers who finished in the top 12 this year, and six new names.

A further two names will be added at a later date.

One contender is Dane Michelle Gatting, who is said to have impressed in the trial at Almeria last month.

W Series racing director Dave Ryan, formerly sporting director at McLaren in F1, said: "I'm confident that the 18 drivers whom we've selected so far represent an excellent line-up. But we've left two spaces available, to allow us a little more time to select the final two drivers."

The debutantes selected from more than 40 applicants after a three-day assessment programme include a third British driver, Abbie Eaton.

Eaton, 27, has competed in a number of saloon and sportscar series and featured as the test driver on the Grand Tour television series.

W Series competitor list 2020:

Jamie Chadwick (GB)

Beitske Visser (Ned)

Alice Powell (GB)

Marta Garcia (Spa)

Emma Kimilainen (Fin)

Fabienne Wohlwend (Lie)

Miki Koyama (Jpn)

Sarah Moore (GB)

Vicky Piria (Ita)

Tasmin Pepper (SA)

Jessica Hawkins (GB)

Sabre Cook (USA)

New entrants:

Ayla Agren (Nor)

Abbie Eaton (GB)

Belen Garcia (Spa)

Nerea Marti (Spa)

Irina Sidorkova (Rus)

Bruna Tomaselli (Brz)