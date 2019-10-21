TT Zero race dropped for the next two years

Michael Rutter has taken victory in the TT Zero class five times

The Isle of Man TT Zero race had been dropped for the next two years, the Manx government has said.

The Department for Enterprise (DfE) said running the class for electric machines and a reduction in entries had become increasingly challenging.

The Zero race has been included in the schedule since 2010.

The decision would "allow the motorcycle industry" to catch up with the zero emissions machinery raced in the event, a DfE spokesman added.

The one-lap race has a lap record of 121.909mph, which was set by five-times class winner Michael Rutter at the 2019 event.

However a "moratorium" has been placed on the electric motorcycle class for 2020 and 2021.

The DfE said the number of entries had fallen in recent years and it would now work with the industry to encourage more teams and manufacturers to take part in a modern zero emissions race in future.

Minister Laurence Skelly said the clean tech machinery had "an important part to play" in reducing the "broader environmental impact of the TT".

The department now plans to speak to organisations that have the "skills, knowledge and competence to be able to provide input into the process of determining the future look of the TT Zero Races," he added.