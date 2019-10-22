European Rally Championship: Callum Devine secures ERC entry in Hungary

Callum Devine won the Billy Coleman Award in 2017 and will race in Hungary with backing from Motorsport Ireland

Northern Ireland's Callum Devine will compete in the final European Rally Championship round in Hungary.

Devine, 25, will drive a Hyundai i20 R5 fresh from his first overall victory at the Donegal Harvest Rally earlier in October.

The Claudy driver finished third in the Irish Tarmac Championship in a Ford Fiesta with co-driver Brian Hoy.

"While this will be a great experience, I want to be competitive at this level," said Devine.

"I'm not one to shy away from a challenge."

He added: "I'm really excited about this opportunity and seeing what myself and Brian can achieve in an R5 car outside Ireland.

"Between the Junior World Rally Championship and the Irish Tarmac Championship, I've built up plenty of international and R5 experience over the last two seasons and I see this as chance to step up a level."

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy have arranged for the car to be managed and run by, Philip Case and his team at PCRS, with support of Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing.

The event will give Devine, the winner of the 2017 Billy Coleman Award, a chance to demonstrate his ability in one of motorsport's biggest rallying series outside of the World Rally Championship.

Devine has impressed in his first full season in a R5 car - including podium finishes at the Rally of the Lakes, the Donegal International Rally and the Ulster Rally, as well as winning the FIA Celtic Trophy.

Rally Hungary takes place between 8th and 10th of November and consists of 14 stages totalling more than 200km.