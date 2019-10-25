World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea wins Superbike race one in Qatar

Jonathan Rea's victory in Sunday's feature race in Argentina was his 14th win of the season

Jonathan Rea secured a start-to-finish win in Superbike race one at Qatar to clinch a fifth manufacturers' championship in a row for Kawasaki.

For world champion Rea it was his 15th win of the season under the floodlights at the Losail International circuit.

Rea came in 2.7 seconds ahead of Chaz Davies from Wales, with England's Alex Lowes third in Doha.

"I started in a rhythm and at the pace I was comfortable with and kept it there and stuck to the plan," said Rea.

The victory takes the Northern Irishman to within one of Spaniard Alvaro Bautista's win tally for the season, with Saturday's Superpole sprint race and second feature race to come.

Rea, who won both races in Qatar in 2017 and the only race to be held there in 2018, sealed a fifth successive world title at Magny-Cours at the end of September with two rounds to go.