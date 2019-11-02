Afridza Munandar: Asia Talent Cup rider dies after Sepang crash

Afridza Munandar, pictured on the Sepang grid, was aiming to win the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup championship this weekend

A promising young rider has died following a crash at Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit.

Afridza Munandar, 20, was competing in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, a feeder competition for MotoGP.

The Indonesian, who was challenging for the title, was treated trackside by medical staff before being flown to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

"Munandar sadly succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter," a statement from race organisers said.

"Munandar was a standout rider in the 2019 IATC season, taking two wins, two second places and two third-place finishes in a season that had seen him poised to fight for the Championship this weekend," it added.

The incident saw race one cancelled but riders later voted to press ahead with race two on Sunday, when a minute's silence will be held on the grid.

"Any rider who subsequently chooses not to race has our full support and understanding," organisers said.

"The race will be in memory of Afridza Munandar."

The rider's death has drawn tributes from the racing world - MotoGP is taking place at the same circuit this weekend.