Jorge Lorenzo: Three-time MotoGP champion to retire after Valencia finale

Spain's three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo will retire from the sport after Sunday's final race of the season in Valencia.

Lorenzo was champion in 2010, 2012 and 2015 with Yamaha and also won two world titles at 250cc in 2006 and 2007.

The 32-year-old made his MotoGP debut in 2008 and won 47 races, fifth on the all-time list, finishing on the podium 114 times in 202 starts.

He joined Repsol Honda for the 2019 season and is 19th in the standings.

