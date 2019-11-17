Valencia MotoGP: Champion Marc Marquez clinches 12th win of season

Marc Marquez finished over a second clear of Fabio Quartararo

Spain's six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the final race of the season in Valencia to round off a superb campaign.

Marquez, who secured his latest world title by winning in Thailand in October, made it 12 wins for the season after starting second on the grid.

"It's been a perfect season," said Marquez. "It will be difficult to repeat."

French rider Fabio Quartararo, who started on pole, came second.

Spain's three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo finished 13th in his final race before retiring.

Lorenzo, 32, received rapturous applause from fans after the race.

Marquez said he would celebrate his successful campaign before planning for 2020.

"Now it's time to enjoy it - Tuesday starts 2020 season, but anyway amazing to finish in this way," added the 26-year-old.

Quartararo, 20, finished fifth in the overall standings in his debut season.

"Who imagined that at the end of the season we'd have six pole positions, seven podiums? I can't ask for more, really," Quartararo said.

Valencia MotoGP result

1 Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41mins 21.46secs

2 Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +1.02

3 Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) +2.40

4 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +3.32

5 Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +3.50

6 Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) + 8.82

7 Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) +10.62

8 Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +22.99

9 Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) +32.70

10 Pol Espargaro (Spa/KTM) +32.97

Championship standings

1 Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 420 points

2 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 269

3 Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 211

4 Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 205

5 Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 192

6 Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 176

7 Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 174

8 Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 165

9 Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 133

10 Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Yamaha) 115