Formula E 2019-20: BBC TV coverage, race calendar & results
Motorsport
Follow all the action from every race of the new ABB FIA Formula E Championship across the BBC.
The sixth season begins with a double-header in the Saudi Arabian city of Diriyah on 22-23 November.
London is set to host the finale of the 2019-20 Formula E season with another double-header in July 2020.
Live coverage will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website, mobile app and the BBC iPlayer.
The championship consists of 12 teams and 24 drivers, with 12 cities visited over an eight-month race calendar.
Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne made history after becoming the first back-to-back champion in Formula E following his title winning campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Calendar, results & TV coverage
Further broadcast times to be announced
Round 1 - Saudi Arabia
Ad Diriyah, Friday, 22 November 2019
BBC coverage
Qualifying: 07:45-09:15, BBC Red Button and online
Race: 11:00-13:30, BBC Red Button and online (replay, 21:00 - 23:30, BBC Red Button)
Round 2 - Saudi Arabia
Ad Diriyah, Saturday, 23 November 2019
BBC coverage
Qualifying: 07:45- 09:15, BBC Red Button and online
Race: 11:00-13:30, BBC Red Button and online (replay, 17:30-20:00, BBC Red Button)
Round 3 - Chile
Santiago, Saturday, 18 January 2020
Round 4 - Mexico
Mexico City, Saturday, 15 February
Round 5 - Morocco
Marrakesh, Saturday, 29 February
Round 6 - China
Sanya, Saturday, 21 March
|Formula E 2019-20: Teams and drivers
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|Max Guenther and Alexander Sims (GB)
|DS Techeetah
|Jean-Eric Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa
|Envision Virgin Racing
|Sam Bird (GB) and Robin Frijns
|Geox Dragon
|Brendon Hartley and Nico Muller
|Mahindra Racing
|Jerome D'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein
|Mercedes-Benz EQ
|Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries
|NIO 333
|Oliver Turvey (GB) and Qinghua Ma
|Nissan e.dams
|Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland (GB)
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|Mitch Evans and James Calado (GB)
|Tag Heuer Porsche
|Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani
|Venturi Racing
|Felipe Massa and Edoardo Mortara
Round 7 - Italy
Rome, Saturday, 4 April
Round 8 - France
Paris, Saturday, 18 April
Round 9 - South Korea
Seoul, Sunday, 3 May
Round 10 - Indonesia
Jakarta, Saturday, 6 June
Round 11 - Germany
Berlin, Sunday, 21 June
Round 12 - United States
New York, Saturday, 11 July
Round 13 - Great Britain
London, Saturday, 25 July
Round 14 - Great Britain
London, Sunday, 26 July
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.