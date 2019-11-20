Formula E 2019-20: BBC TV coverage, race calendar & results

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Jean-Eric Vergne becomes first ever back-to-back Formula E champion

Follow all the action from every race of the new ABB FIA Formula E Championship across the BBC.

The sixth season begins with a double-header in the Saudi Arabian city of Diriyah on 22-23 November.

London is set to host the finale of the 2019-20 Formula E season with another double-header in July 2020.

Live coverage will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website, mobile app and the BBC iPlayer.

The championship consists of 12 teams and 24 drivers, with 12 cities visited over an eight-month race calendar.

Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne made history after becoming the first back-to-back champion in Formula E following his title winning campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Calendar, results & TV coverage

Further broadcast times to be announced

Round 1 - Saudi Arabia

Ad Diriyah, Friday, 22 November 2019

BBC coverage

Qualifying: 07:45-09:15, BBC Red Button and online

Race: 11:00-13:30, BBC Red Button and online (replay, 21:00 - 23:30, BBC Red Button)

Round 2 - Saudi Arabia

Ad Diriyah, Saturday, 23 November 2019

BBC coverage

Qualifying: 07:45- 09:15, BBC Red Button and online

Race: 11:00-13:30, BBC Red Button and online (replay, 17:30-20:00, BBC Red Button)

Round 3 - Chile

Santiago, Saturday, 18 January 2020

Round 4 - Mexico

Mexico City, Saturday, 15 February

Round 5 - Morocco

Marrakesh, Saturday, 29 February

Round 6 - China

Sanya, Saturday, 21 March

Formula E 2019-20: Teams and drivers Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi BMW i Andretti Motorsport Max Guenther and Alexander Sims (GB) DS Techeetah Jean-Eric Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa Envision Virgin Racing Sam Bird (GB) and Robin Frijns Geox Dragon Brendon Hartley and Nico Muller Mahindra Racing Jerome D'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein Mercedes-Benz EQ Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries NIO 333 Oliver Turvey (GB) and Qinghua Ma Nissan e.dams Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland (GB) Panasonic Jaguar Racing Mitch Evans and James Calado (GB) Tag Heuer Porsche Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani Venturi Racing Felipe Massa and Edoardo Mortara

Round 7 - Italy

Rome, Saturday, 4 April

Round 8 - France

Paris, Saturday, 18 April

Round 9 - South Korea

Seoul, Sunday, 3 May

Round 10 - Indonesia

Jakarta, Saturday, 6 June

Round 11 - Germany

Berlin, Sunday, 21 June

Round 12 - United States

New York, Saturday, 11 July

Round 13 - Great Britain

London, Saturday, 25 July

Round 14 - Great Britain

London, Sunday, 26 July

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.