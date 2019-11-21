Billy Coleman Award: Josh McErlean, David Kelly and Derek Mackarel named as finalists

Josh McErlean won the Junior British Rally Championship with a round to spare

Junior British Rally Champion Josh McErlean has been selected as one of three finalists for the prestigious Billy Coleman Award.

Donegal's David Kelly and Monaghan's Derek Mackarel have also been put forward for the prize.

The award is given to the top young rally driver in Ireland and has a prize fund of €100,000 for the 2020 season.

The winner will be announced at the Champions of Irish Motorsport Awards ceremony in Dublin on 10 December.

McErlean won the Junior British Rally Championship with a round to spare in his Peugeot 208 R2 following maximum scores on the West Cork, Pirelli International and Ulster Rallies.

The 20-year-old Kilrea driver then impressed in a prize drive at the World Rally Championship round in Wales, where he set top-10 times on his R5 debut before retiring with a mechanical issue.

Kelly's standout achievements during 2019 include winning the junior category of the Fastnet Rally.

The 24-year-old also had wins on the Cavan and Midland Stages rally events, as well as claiming 2nd overall in the junior section of the Killarney Rally of the Lakes.

Mackarel won the 16A class in the 2019 Valvoline Motorsport Ireland National Forestry Rally Championship, and in doing so, the 23-year-old claimed a hat-trick of wins, including when switching from his Vauxhall Nova to an Opel Adam R2 for the final round of the championship in Cork.