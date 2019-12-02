Bruce Anstey: New Zealander undecided about Isle of Man TT return

Bruce Anstey returned to road race action after two years out because of serious illness

Bruce Anstey says he will decide "early next year" whether he will compete at the 2020 Isle of Man TT Races.

Anstey made a dramatic return to the IOM Mountain Course by winning the Classic Lightweight TT in August after a two-year break for cancer treatment.

"I'm not too sure. I want to be strong and fit enough," said the 50-year-old.

"I don't want to be wobbling round at the back - I want to be at the sharp end. I'm holding off about the TT. If I'm strong enough I'll be there."

Speaking to the Isle of Man TT Races website at Motorcycle Live in Birmingham, the New Zealander explained he was "getting back to fitness slowly, getting better every day".

Anstey has 12 IOM TT wins to his name, along with 10 North West 200 successes and 13 Ulster GP victories.

"The biggest thing is the tiredness. That's the main thing but I'm getting stronger so we will see how it goes.

"It was good to get back out on the 250 - it was the perfect bike to make my comeback on and winning the race was awesome. I loved every moment of it and I'll definitely be back at the Classic TT in August.

"Whether I do the main TT depends on my fitness really. I'm not a spring chicken any more. I'm 50-odd now an with all the stuff I've gone through fitness wise it's just so hard to get back.

"If I were to ride I would have a bit of a choice - the new Fireblade or go back to the RCV, which I got going really well," added the Milenco by Padgetts Racing rider.