Formula E to receive World Championship status
|2019-20 Formula E Championship
|Dates:22 November 2019 - 26 July 2020
|Coverage:All 14 races will be available live and free-to-air on BBC online platforms, with the Marrakesh E-Prix on 29 February and the Rome E-Prix on 4 April live on network channels.
Formula E will be given World Championship status from next season.
The all-electric series, will be certified for its 2020-2021 campaign after a vote by the world governing body for motorsport, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).
Formula 1 is the only other single-seater racing series currently recognised as a World Championship.
"Formula E has been a great adventure. It has gone from strength to strength," said FIA president Jean Todt.
Founder and chairman of Formula E Alejandro Agag finalised the agreement with Todt at the FIA's headquarters in Paris.
Formula E is broadcast live on the BBC, who will show two races live on terrestrial channels in 2020, including the Marrakesh E-Prix on 29 February.
Last season saw nine different winners across an eventful calendar, who compete in cars run solely on battery power. In the Mexico E-Prix Lucas di Grassi won after the overtaking Pascal Wehrlein one metre form the finish line in a thrilling race.