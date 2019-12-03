Formula E to receive World Championship status

Media playback is not supported on this device Great Britain's Alexander Sims takes first ever Formula E victory in Diriyah

Formula E will be given World Championship status from next season.

The all-electric series, will be certified for its 2020-2021 campaign after a vote by the world governing body for motorsport, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Formula 1 is the only other single-seater racing series currently recognised as a World Championship.

"Formula E has been a great adventure. It has gone from strength to strength," said FIA president Jean Todt.

Founder and chairman of Formula E Alejandro Agag finalised the agreement with Todt at the FIA's headquarters in Paris.

Last season saw nine different winners across an eventful calendar, who compete in cars run solely on battery power. In the Mexico E-Prix Lucas di Grassi won after the overtaking Pascal Wehrlein one metre form the finish line in a thrilling race.